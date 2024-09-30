Protest against CM ‘portraying Malappuram district as a hub of anti-national activities’

Various organisations staged protest across the district on Monday condemning Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his remarks allegedly aimed at portraying Malappuram district as a hub of anti-national activities.

In an exclusive interview to The Hindu published on Monday, Mr. Vijayan had said: “When our government acts against Muslim extremist elements, these forces try to project that we are acting against Muslims. For example, 150 kg of gold and hawala money worth ₹123 crore were seized by the State police in the last five years from Malappuram district. This money is entering Kerala for ‘anti-State’ and ‘anti-national activities’. The allegations that you are referring to are a reaction to such action by our government. As for Mr. Anvar, we have already constituted a special investigation team, to probe his claims.”

The protestors condemned the Chief Minister for holding Malappuram district and its people responsible for the smuggling activities through Calicut International Airport at Karipur. They accused him of trying to implement the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Youth Congress

Youth Congress district president Haris Mudur said the Chief Minister lowered his position by implementing the RSS agenda.

Muslim Youth League (MYL) State secretary P.K. Firoz said the Chief Minister’s tongue belonged to the RSS. Muslim Students Federation (MSF) State president P.K. Navas described the Chief Minister as a Communist donning the RSS mantle.

The Welfare Party of India (WPI) burnt the Chief Minister in effigy here on Monday night. “Pinarayi Vijayan, will you please resign and leave?” read a banner raised by the WPI.

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat demanded that those in power, particularly the Chief Minister, withdraw from their move to brand Malappuram as a problem-ridden district. “You are trying to destroy the existing peace in the district,” it said.

It condemned the attempts to fix the responsibility of the alleged illegal activities taking place through the Karipur airport on Malappuram district and its people.

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) said that the Chief Minister’s statements lowered his position.