Kerala

Protest against CM: Congress leadership should apologise to the people, says M.V. Jayarajan

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State committee member M.V.Jayarajan. | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan
Staff Reporter KANNUR July 18, 2022 15:10 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 15:11 IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan has said that the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President, Leader of Opposition, and Kannur District Congress Committee leadership should apologize to the people after the WhatsApp chat and audio recording suggesting that the Youth Congress leaders had conspired to attack the Chief Minister during his flight has emerged.

Mr. Jayarajan said that Youth Congress leaders Shafi Parambil, K.S Sabarinathan, Rijil Makkutty, V.P. Dulkifil, and N.S. Nusoor had planned to endanger the Chief Minister through their official WhatsApp group.

He also alleged that Mr. Sabarinathan played a major role in this conspiracy. He not only planned the attack but also took the visual with the support of the third member of the gang who was travelling in the plane. The visuals were shared to Mr. Sabrinathan’s phone and he gave it to the media, Mr. Jayarajan added.

He demanded that the police should file a case against the conspirators.

