Protest against church circular

Dharna staged by JCC in front of Archbishop’s house

A group of reform-minded Catholics under the aegis of Joint Christian Council (JCC) has slammed the Syro-Malabar church authorities for what they alleged was an attempt to bring back the ‘inquisition’ to punish critics of the church.

The allegation has been denied by the Syro-Malabar Church spokesperson, who described them as ‘laughable.’

He said that the church authorities had always tried to correct those who went astray and though there have been several public pronouncements against the church hierarchy, attempts have been only to correct them, he added.

The Joint Christian Council members staged a dharna in front of the house of the Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry on Sunday afternoon demanding that the church authorities withdraw a circular, read out during Sunday mass in Syro-Malabar church parishes on March 7.

The circular from Cardinal Alencherry was issued after the 29th synod of the Bishops in the second week of January and it referred to breach of discipline in the church as it authorised diocesan authorities to take action according to church rules against those who challenged the church teachings and authority.

The circular is being portrayed as an attempt to bring back church laws and silence the critics, who have called for reforms in the church and more transparency, said Felix J. Pulloodan of Joint Christian Council.

Geoerge Kattikkaran of the Council too felt that the circular was an attempt to gag criticism of the ‘wrong ways of the hierarchy.’