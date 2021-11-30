Protest against Centre’s policies to be intensified: Tariq Anwar

AICC leader inaugurates Jan Jagran Abhiyan padayatra led by MLA

Tariq Anwar, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Kerala and Lakshadweep, has said that the agitations launched by the Congress across the country raising public issues would be continued in the coming days.

Speaking after inaugurating the Jan Jagran Abhiyan padayatra led by T.Siddique, MLA, at Vaduvanchal in the district on Tuesday, Mr. Anwar said that the country was facing an incomparable crisis owing to the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi Government.

The rising price of fuels, cooking gas, and essential commodities had put the people into distress, Mr. Anwar said.

The three farming laws enacted by the Central Government had put the lives of thousands of farmers in the country in a fix and 700 farmers lost their lives in the struggle against the laws, he said.

The BJP Government had utterly failed to address the issues of the people. Hence, the Congress was organising Jana Jagran Padayatras across the country to discuss the issues of the common man as directed by the AICC, Mr. Anwar said.

The agitation by the party would be intensified in the coming days with the support of the people, Mr. Anwar said.

‘Changes in party’

Speaking to mediapersons in Kozhikode on Monday, Mr. Anwar said that the central leadership of the Congress was firm on restructuring the party in the State.

He said that changes in the party apparatus would be effected from the booth committees. With the formation of the Congress Unit Committee (CUC), the party would make a strong impact at the grassroots-level.

He said organisational elections would be held in a time-bound manner. Leaders were not dissatisfied with the semi-cadre system. So far, no one had objected to the proposed system of functioning of the party, he said.

Mr. Anwar said no dispute had cropped up between the senior leaders and the current leadership. Decisions were made in consultation with all.

Replying to questions, he said he had no idea why former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had stayed away from the meeting of the United Democratic Front held in Thiruvananthapuram. He had not been apprised of the developments, Mr. Anwar said.