Protest against book

DC Books mega book fair at the Town Square here had to be temporarily closed down after a group of protesters who came to attend the farmers protest march organised by the Thallassery Archidocese allegedly stormed into the fair where the book written by Sister Lucy Kalapura's autobiography titled Karthavinte Namathil was kept for sale.

After protesters marched to the venue demanding closure of the book fair, few more joined them from the Collectorate group, the venue where the farmers protest march was organised. The commotion also caused huge traffic block on the road for for some time.

Following which the book fair was temporarily shut down to avert tension. However the book fair later resumed under police protection.

Sister Lisiya Joseph of the Sisters of Mary Immaculate Congregation had filed a petition in the High Court last week demanding a ban on printing and distribution of the book.