Protest against BJP’s Jai Sriram banner

PALAKKAD The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has filed a complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party for hanging a giant banner proclaiming Jai Sriram from the municipal building here in the wake of the BJP victory to the municipality.

Sangh Parivar workers celebrating the BJP victory had climbed atop the municipal building on Wednesday and hung a banner that read Jai Sreeram and shouted slogans proclaiming Hindu nationalism.

CPI(M) municipal secretary T.K. Noushad said in his complaint that the workers had attempted to create communal embitterment with the support of BJP leaders. He has sought action against the BJP for “deliberately trying to create communal tension” in the Palakkad municipality.

