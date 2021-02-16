Protest against BEML disinvestment

PALAKKAD

16 February 2021 20:20 IST

Trade unions to form ‘human fortress’ at company’s Kanjikode plant

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will form a ‘human fortress’ in front of Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) and

Instrumentation Ltd (IL) at Kanjikode near here on Wednesday in protest against the Central government move to sell off BEML.

The organisers said here on Tuesday that thousands of workers from across the district would attend the protest.

CITU State general secretary Elamaram Kareem will inaugurate the ‘human fortress’.

P.K. Sasi, MLA, CITU district secretary M. Hamza, other State and district leaders of the CITU, people’s representatives from the

district, and Central and State government workers will join the protest.

BEML has been a profit-making public sector undertaking engaged in the manufacturing of heavy vehicles used for defence purposes.

Army’s trucks, recovery vehicles, missile launcher vehicles, radar carrying vehicles, and Sarvatra bridges are manufactured by BEML. It is the only Indian company engaged in the making of metro rail coaches.

CITU alleged that by privatizing a mini ratna company like BEML, the Centre was trying to jeopardize the country’s security personnel.

“Craving for profit will make private players compromise the safety of the heavy defence equipment manufactured for the Indian Army. It cannot be allowed at any cost,” CITU leaders said.