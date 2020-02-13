Protest against attack on Kottayam rights activist

Environmental and Right to Information activists from the district took out a protest demonstration at Olavakode, near here, on Thursday, condemning the attack by alleged goondas of land mafia against rights activist Mahesh Vijayan in Kottayam.

Paristhithi Aikyavedi

Inaugurating the protest staged under the banner of the Paristhithi Aikyavedi, environmental activist and Aikyavedi district convener Shyamkumar Thenkurissi demanded that the government ensure protection for the life and property of activists who remained vigilant against those who loot the State’s natural resources.

Aikyavedi senior leader S. Guruvayurappan presided. Boban Mattumantha, Sanni Edoorplakkeezhu, O.P. Haridas, B. Sudhakaran, A.C. Sidharthan, Haridas Machingal, Umer Farook, Ashik Olavakode, Hakim Jainimedu, Madhu Malampuzha, and K.G. Sukumaran spoke.