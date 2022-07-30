Kerala

Protest against appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as Collector

Kerala Muslim Jamaat workers staging a protest in front of the Thrissur Collectorate on Saturday seeking removal of Sriram Venkitaraman as Alappuzha Collector. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK
Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram July 30, 2022 20:58 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 20:58 IST

The Kerala Muslim Jamaath and other organisations took out a protest march and staged a sit-in in front of the Secretariat here on Saturday against the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as District Collector, Alappuzha, overlooking his arraignment as accused in a case involving the death of journalist K.M. Basheer in a road accident.

State secretary of the Kerala Muslim Jamaath Saifudeen Haji inaugurated the dharna. Terming the decision to appoint the accused in a criminal case in a post with magisterial powers as a challenge to the people, he called on the government to revoke the appointment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Hundreds take part in a collectorate march organised by the Kerala Muslim Jamaath, SYS, and SSF in Kozhikode on Saturday in protest against the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as Alappuzha Collector. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

District president Hashim haji presided. Leaders of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, Sunni Students Federation, and Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama led the protest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Protest marches were taken out to collectorates in other districts also.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...