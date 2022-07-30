Protest against appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as Collector

Protest against appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as CollectorThiruvananthapuram July 30, 2022 20:58 IST
Call to rescind his appointment
The Kerala Muslim Jamaath and other organisations took out a protest march and staged a sit-in in front of the Secretariat here on Saturday against the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as District Collector, Alappuzha, overlooking his arraignment as accused in a case involving the death of journalist K.M. Basheer in a road accident.
State secretary of the Kerala Muslim Jamaath Saifudeen Haji inaugurated the dharna. Terming the decision to appoint the accused in a criminal case in a post with magisterial powers as a challenge to the people, he called on the government to revoke the appointment.
District president Hashim haji presided. Leaders of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, Sunni Students Federation, and Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama led the protest.
Protest marches were taken out to collectorates in other districts also.