Protest against appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as Collector

Kerala Muslim Jamaat workers staging a protest in front of the Thrissur Collectorate on Saturday seeking removal of Sriram Venkitaraman as Alappuzha Collector. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

Call to rescind his appointment

The Kerala Muslim Jamaath and other organisations took out a protest march and staged a sit-in in front of the Secretariat here on Saturday against the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as District Collector, Alappuzha, overlooking his arraignment as accused in a case involving the death of journalist K.M. Basheer in a road accident.

State secretary of the Kerala Muslim Jamaath Saifudeen Haji inaugurated the dharna. Terming the decision to appoint the accused in a criminal case in a post with magisterial powers as a challenge to the people, he called on the government to revoke the appointment.

Hundreds take part in a collectorate march organised by the Kerala Muslim Jamaath, SYS, and SSF in Kozhikode on Saturday in protest against the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as Alappuzha Collector. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

District president Hashim haji presided. Leaders of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, Sunni Students Federation, and Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama led the protest.

Protest marches were taken out to collectorates in other districts also.