Protection for Mayookha Johny

A meeting of the Witness Protection Scheme here has decided to give ‘B’ category protection to Olympian Mayookha Johny, who is allegedly facing threat to her life.

Ms. Johny in a press meeting recently alleged that her friend was sexually harassed by a person from Muringoor. She raised serious allegations that the police and women’s commission denied justice for the survivor.

In a petition to the Witness Protection Committee, Ms. Johny alleged that the accused had been threatening her with dire consequences after she conducted the press meeting. The Witness Protection Committee chaired by Thrissur Principal District Judge P.J. Vincent ordered protection for the Olympian. The Irinjalakuda police will arrange protection.

The scheme was implemented in the country on an order by the Supreme Court aimed at enabling the witness to depose fearlessly.

The Aloor police have registered a case against the person who sent the threat letter to Ms. Johny. The Crime Branch has been investigating the complaint of sexual harassment.