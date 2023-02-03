Protection, conservation of forests and wildlife to get ₹241 crore

February 03, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Budget has set apart ₹241.66 crore for the protection and conservation of forests and wildlife in the State.

The allocation includes ₹51.57 crore loan from NABARD-RIDF to improve ecosystem services by taking up eco-restoration works and converting areas into natural forests.

The projects for scientific forest management ensuring availability of water in forests and sustainable forest conservation efforts with people’s participation will get an enhanced support this time. The Budget allocation for the sector has been increased to ₹50 crore from the existing ₹35 crore. An amount of ₹26 crore from the coffers of the State government will go into the Forest Protection Scheme, said the Finance Minister.

An amount of ₹28 crore was earmarked for a scheme to prevent encroachments on forest land and identify forest boundaries using modern technology.

A scheme for the conservation of biodiversity will get a financial support of ₹10 crore. The Agro Diversity Centre at Pinarayi and agro biodiversity activities at the Vellayani Agriculture College will be implemented next year.

Ecotourism projects will get an aid of ₹7 crore. The Budget offered ₹1 crore for the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre at Kottur in Thiruvananthapuram, ₹5.20 crore for Project Elephant, and ₹4.76 crore as the State’s share for the management of 16 wildlife sanctuaries.

The tiger reserves at Periyar and Parambikulam will together get a support of ₹6.70 crore. An amount of ₹4 crore has been earmarked as the State’s share for the National Afforestation Programme.

The upcoming zoological park at Puthur in Thrissur will get ₹6 crore.