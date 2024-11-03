Protecting Constitution is India’s primary battle, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asserted that the foremost struggle in contemporary India is the preservation of the Constitution. He was addressing a public meeting here on Sunday as part of the election campaign for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The primary fight today is for the Constitution of our country. The respect and dignity that we derive, the essence of our nation, all arise from this sacred document,” he stated, urging the audience to recognise the foundational values embedded in the Constitution.

He elaborated, “The Constitution was forged not in anger or hatred, but by those who resisted colonial rule, who endured hardships and spent countless years imprisoned. It was crafted with humility and compassion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi underscored the ongoing struggle, describing it as a conflict between love and hatred, and between confidence and insecurity. “To truly prevail in this battle, we must expel animosity and replace it with love, humility, and compassion,” he added.

Childhood memories

Mr.Gandhi also spoke fondly of his sister, recalling poignant childhood memories. “She is the one who embraced Nalini, a woman implicated in my father Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. Upon her return from that meeting, she expressed deep empathy for Nalini,” he recounted. “This is the political ethos we need in the country — politics rooted in love and compassion, not in animosity.”

Ms. Vadra is set to continue her campaign with a corner meeting at Kenichira in the Sultan Bathery Assembly constituency at 10 a.m. on Monday. Ms. Vadra will then proceed to Pulppally at 11 a.m., followed by a meeting at Padichira, near Mullankolly, at 11.50 a.m., all within the Sultan Bathery constituency. The campaign will also include gatherings in Muttil at 2 p.m. and Vythiri at 3.50 p.m. in the Kalpetta Assembly constituency.

The campaign will conclude on November 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.