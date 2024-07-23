GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protect secularism through art, culture: Pukasa

Published - July 23, 2024 09:11 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham State secretary M.K. Manoharan inaugurating the Malappuram district convention of the organisation on Monday.

Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham State secretary M.K. Manoharan inaugurating the Malappuram district convention of the organisation on Monday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

A district convention of the Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham (Pukasa) held here on Monday said that art and cultural activities should be able to protect the secularism existing in the State.

Pukasa State secretary M.K. Manoharan inaugurated the convention. He called upon people to make advances through writing and other effective methods to achieve fulfilment of humanism.

Pukasa district president Unni Amapparakkal presided over the function. District secretary Azeez Thuvvur presented a report. Poet Manambur Rajanbabu, P.P. Abdul Razak, Rajesh Puthukkad, Basheer Chungathara, Smita K. Nair, Daisy Madathissery, and Asha Kalluvalappil spoke.

K.K. Mohammedali, Kottakkal Narayanan, Shibu Vettom, Murali Virutharayil, P. Sivasankaran, Artist Ekbal, Nisari Menon, Pulikkottil Hyderali, Sreeni Nilambur, Vasu Areekode, V.V. Rajesh, Sreedharan Cheruvannur, Rinju Vellila, Raghavan Madampath, and Rahul Kaimala were elected Pukasa district councillors.

State councillor S. Sanjay welcomed the gathering. District treasurer Saji Somanath proposed a vote of thanks.

