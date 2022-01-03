Protect secularism, says Venkaiah

‘Make community service compulsory for students to inculcate spirit of service’

Making a strong case for adhering to the principle of secularism, Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu here on Monday called upon the people to protect the secular values of Indian society.

“Secularism is part of our blood. We inherited it from our parents and grandparents and that culture has to be preserved. We believe in the philosophy of secularism and that is our spirituality and civilization. We must all protect it,” he said, while addressing the function at St. Ephrem’s Higher Secondary School, Mannanam in connection with the 150th death anniversary of St. Chavara Kuriakose Elias .

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President also acknowledging the need to inculcate the spirit of service from a young age and suggested the government schools as well as those in the private sector to make community service of at least two to three weeks compulsory for student once the pandemic was over. The scheme, according to him, would help the young generation to develop an attitude of sharing and caring in their interaction with others.

Further, he also urged the States to take a cue from Kerala in the fields of education, social justice and women's empowerment as outlined in the pioneering initiatives of Saint Chavara and Narayana Guru.

“Their pathbreaking work proves that every State can be transformed into an engine of growth and progress and that this can be achieved through the social and educational empowerment of women and youth belonging to poorer sections of society,” noted the Vice President.

Hailing St.Chavara as a true visionary, the Vice President also sought to highlight the contributions made by this ‘iconic spiritual and social leader’ towards the social reawakening of Kerala.

“Though the identity and vision of St. Chavara were shaped and formed on the ideals of his Catholic faith, his deeds of social and educational services were not restricted to the progress and development of that community alone,” noted Mr.Naidu.

Prior to attending the event, the Vice President had offered floral tributes at the dome of the St.Chavara in the St.Joseph's Syro- Malabar Church, Mannanam. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan and the Minister for Co-operation and Registration V. N. Vasavan, Jose K. Mani and Thomas Chazhikadan, MPs were also present.

The Vice President, who landed at Arpookkara by 9.30 p.m, was accorded a reception by a delegation led by Mr.Vasavan, District Collector P. K. Jayasree and the Deputy Inspector General of police (Ernakulam Range) Neeraj Kumar Gupta. Following the function, he flew back to Kochi.