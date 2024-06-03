Protect Irinjalakuda KSRTC depot: Thomas Unniyadan 

The Irinjalakuda KSRTC depot is on the verge of closing down, said Kerala Congress leader and former Irinjalakuda MLA Thomas Unniyadan on Monday.

He was addressing a protest dharna organised in front of the KSRTC depot at Irinjalakuda demanding its revival.

“The Irinjalakuda KSRTC stand, an operating centre, was upgraded to a sub-depot for the development of western area of the Irinjalakuda constituency when I was MLA. A shopping complex, waiting room and an office complex were constructed using MLA funds. The yard was renovated. As many as 29 regular services were conducted from here. Special services were operated during the Nalambala Dharshan Pilgrim season. However, the depot faced neglect later. I suspect some vested interest behind it,” Mr. Unniyadan said.