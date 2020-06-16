Protect domestic workers’ rights: MP

Thiruvananthapuram

16 June 2020 23:01 IST

Domestic workers gathered in front of the Secretariat under the banner of the SEWA – Union in connection with International Domestic Workers’ Day on Tuesday.

The day was observed with a campaign highlighting that domestic workers are not carriers of COVID-19 and they have the right to live with dignity as much as anyone else. The ‘My Fair Home’ campaign emphasises respect for domestic workers’ services and the need to be with them during these trying times.

Binoy Viswom, MP, inaugurated the campaign. Domestic work was recognised the world over.

Advertising

Advertising

It was owing to the presence of domestic workers that many services in society were available, he said.