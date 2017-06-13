Protect country’s pluralistic character, says Antony

Senior Congress leader A.K. Antony has emphasised the need to protect the country’s pluralistic character and secular harmony that were among its founding principles.

He was speaking after formally inaugurating a campaign of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to arrange family get-togethers in all booths across the State to mark the birth centenary of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The State-level launch of the drive was organised jointly by six booth committees at Jagathy on Tuesday.

Mr. Antony said the people belonging various faiths, backgrounds and lifestyles have co-existed in a manner that has been influenced by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. “Prominent leaders, including Indira Gandhi, have remained steadfast to the path laid down by Gandhi and have always steered away from attempts to divide societies for attaining personal goals. Such values have come under threat by divisive forces who have begun to spread their wings,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy lashed out at BJP national president Amit Shah for “disrespecting” Mahatma Gandhi by describing him a ‘chatur Bania.. “It is a matter of shame that such objectionable comments have been made by people who hailed from the same place as Gandhi. We owe the freedom we enjoy to the sacrifices that have been made by the stalwarts of Congress, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. However, the BJP was making attempts to distort history for their political gains. Similar is the case of many of their contentious decisions such as the one to disband the Planning Commission, which has been instrumental in the nation’s progress,” Mr. Chandy said.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president M.M. Hassan, Shashi Tharoor, MP, and V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, were among those present.