Protect Constitution’s spirit, says Pinarayi Vijayan

The Constitution Day is being observed when the nation is facing challenges thrown up by mass lynchings and politics that stokes communal passions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In an article released on Monday to mark the Constitution Day observance on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan said people should protect the spirit of the Constitution in these challenging times. Independence, democracy, socialism and secularism are some of the key tenets of the Constitution. Whether the constitutional institutions are able to uphold this spirit calls for a serious thinking.

Since the country is defined as a secular republic, communal and secular forces should not be treated equally. Even such comparisons are unconstitutional. Divisive communal forces should be seen as unconstitutional. The Constitution upholds a socialist concept. Hence, the move to destroy public sector undertakings should be seen as unconstitutional.

While defining the republic as sovereign, agreements are being made against the interest of the people in sectors ranging from economic to defence. Time has come to think whether it is in the interest of the nation, he said.

The failure in eradicating caste and communal inequalities also could be considered as a failure in rising to the spirit of the Constitution. The architects of the Constitution had a dream. How far the country could go forward to realise it needs serious introspection, he said.