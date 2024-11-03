ADVERTISEMENT

Protect coastal areas in Alappuzha from swell waves: DDC meeting

Published - November 03, 2024 06:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) has discussed ways to protect coastal areas of Alappuzha district from the ‘Kallakkadal’ (swell waves) phenomenon. The meeting chaired by District Collector Alex Varghese on Saturday decided to initiate measures to protect Arattupuzha and Thrikkunnappuzha coastal areas, which are battered by rough seas regularly.

Speaking at the meeting, Thomas K. Thomas, MLA demanded that the name of the Pulinkunnu subregistrar office be changed to the Kuttanad subregistrar office. A representative of Kodikunnil Suresh, MP urged the authorities to distribute paddy seeds to farmers in Kuttanad in a time-bound manner.

MLAs,U. Prathibha, Daleema Jojo, District Planning Officer Litty Mathew and others attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US