Protect coastal areas in Alappuzha from swell waves: DDC meeting

Published - November 03, 2024 06:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) has discussed ways to protect coastal areas of Alappuzha district from the ‘Kallakkadal’ (swell waves) phenomenon. The meeting chaired by District Collector Alex Varghese on Saturday decided to initiate measures to protect Arattupuzha and Thrikkunnappuzha coastal areas, which are battered by rough seas regularly.

Speaking at the meeting, Thomas K. Thomas, MLA demanded that the name of the Pulinkunnu subregistrar office be changed to the Kuttanad subregistrar office. A representative of Kodikunnil Suresh, MP urged the authorities to distribute paddy seeds to farmers in Kuttanad in a time-bound manner.

MLAs,U. Prathibha, Daleema Jojo, District Planning Officer Litty Mathew and others attended the meeting.

