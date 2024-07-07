GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prosthetic limbs distributed

Published - July 07, 2024 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Young Indians (Yi), the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Thiruvananthapuram chapter, has launched an ambitious project to provide 100 free prosthetic limbs this year.

In the first phase of the initiative, 13 individuals received prosthetic limbs at a camp organised in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

The project aims to support individuals from economically backward families in rural areas. The prosthetic limbs were distributed with the assistance of Vistheon, an automotive company, under their corporate social responsibility programme.

The new modern prosthetic legs provided by the Young Indians under this initiative are designed to be more user-friendly, allowing users to walk and perform daily tasks without the aid of crutches.

Sijo Louis, Chairman of the Young Indians Accessibility Vertical, added that the initiative would be expanded in the coming months.

Young Indians Trivandrum chapter chairperson, Sumesh Chandran, Co-chair Shankari Unnithan and Siddharth Bangar, Deputy General Manager of Vistheon were present on the occasion.

