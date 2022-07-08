Prospectus for Plus One single-window admission published in Kerala

Applications for the centralised allotment for higher secondary and vocational higher secondary admission can be submitted online through the admission website gateway www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in

The government has published the prospectus for the single-window admission to Plus One higher secondary course for this academic year.

Applications for the centralised allotment for higher secondary and vocational higher secondary admission can be submitted online through the admission website gateway www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in by clicking on ‘ Click for higher secondary admission,’ entering the higher secondary admission website and clicking the link ‘Create candidate login-SWS.’

Management quota seats

The power to admit students to management quota seats in aided higher secondary schools is completely vested with the respective school managements. Management quota seats in all higher secondary schools in the State come to only 20%. Those seeking admission to management, community, and unaided quota seats should fill a special form and submit it to the respective schools. The application for single-window admission should not be used for management/community/unaided quota seats.

Community quota seats in backward/minority aided higher secondary schools and aided higher secondary schools that do not have backward/minority managements should be filled with candidates from the community concerned on merit basis. To prepare the community quota rank-list, the ‘community quota rank list generator software’ should be used in schools.

Forward community

Ten per cent of seats in forward community schools among aided schools should be provided to candidates from the community concerned on merit basis. In schools where community is not clearly specified, 10% seats will be converted to merit under single-window and included for allotment.

If there are not enough candidates for community quota seats from the community concerned, then after the period stipulated the vacant seats would be considered under the single-window system. Any admissions done contrary to this provision can be re-examined and cancelled by the Director of General Education.

Three rounds

The main allotments of three rounds will be followed by supplementary allotment to fill vacant seats.

Though a candidate may be eligible for up to 21 bonus points, it has been limited to 10. So candidates with 75% attendance in National Cadet Corps, Scout and Guide (winner of Rashtrapati/Rajya Puraskar), Student Police Cadet, and Little KITES A grade will get bonus points for only one.

No bonus points for swimming proficiency will be awarded this year. No change has been made to the bonus for ‘student of same school,’ same taluk, same grama panchayat/municipality/corporation.