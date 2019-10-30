Prosecutor in Walayar case blames police

Botched police investigation in the Walayar case and the absence of convincing evidence to connect the accused to the crime culminated in their acquittal in the case, says Latha Jayaraj, the prosecutor, even as the public outcry against the acquittal has intensified.

Most witnesses produced by the police were undependable. The court itself pointed out that some of the witnesses were planted by the police to help the prosecution. The tutored witnesses gave contradictory accounts and retracted their statements, she said. The State government had indicated that it would engage a senior lawyer to argue the appeal against the trial court verdict in the High Court.

‘Costly error’

Ms. Jayaraj, the Special Public Prosecutor for Protection of Children Against Sexual Offence cases, Palakkad, said the police missed several crucial aspects during the investigation. Though the post-mortem report indicated the probability of a homicide, it was not investigated.

Though the police arraigned five persons as accused, it could not bring out any substantial evidence to connect them to the crime. Even the confessional statements of the accused could not be collected in the case, which was pointed out by the court, Ms. Jayaraj said.

In-camera trial

Though the police may arraign people as accused, no court will convict them without conclusive evidence. As the trial was held through in-camera proceedings, the lacuna in the police investigation was not out in the open, she said.

From the early stages, the police wanted to bring in a Special Public Prosecutor to conduct the trial. However, the State government refused to entertain the request, said Ms. Jayaraj, who was then an additional government pleader and public prosecutor conducting POCSO cases in the special court. “As the police were not keen on conducting the trial with me as the prosecutor, I did not get involved much during the earlier stages. Since the High Court wanted the trial to be completed within a deadline, the sessions court began the trial and I appeared as the prosecutor,” she said.