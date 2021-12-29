Prosecution moves for further probe in actor assault case

KOCHI

29 December 2021 20:55 IST

In the wake of revelations made by Dileep’s friend

The prosecution on Wednesday filed a petition before the Additional Special Sessions Court seeking a further investigation into the sexual assault of woman actor case involving actor Dilep following the revelations of a man who claims to be Dileep's friend.

Another petition was also filed before the court seeking to suspend the trial of the case.

In an interview to a Malayalam channel, Balachandrakumar, who claimed that he used to discuss film projects with Dileep, said he had seen ‘Pulsar’ Suni, one of the accused in the case, at the resident of Dileep.

He said it was Dileep's brother Anoop who introduced Suni to him in December 2016 at the actor’s residence at Aluva. He had also alleged that Dileep had got a copy of the video on the sexual assault of the woman actor even before it was produced before the court.

He had claimed that on November 15, 2017, Dileep, his family members, and a VIP guest watched the video of the sexual assault at the actor’s residence. He said he was making the revelations as he feared for his life now.

He had also heard a conversation between Dileep and his brother Anoop about influencing a witness called Sagar. He claimed that Dileep told him several times not to reveal the incident to anyone.

The woman actor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 and released on bail after being in jail for 85 days. Dileep had been charged with hatching a conspiracy to abduct and sexually assault the actor. There are 300 witnesses in the case and the examination of witnesses are on at an in-camera proceedings.