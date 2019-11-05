Prosecution argues two held under UAPA are Maoists

Objecting the bail application of two Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers arrested for their alleged links with Maoists, the public prosecutor and government pleader on Tuesday attested before the Kozhikode Sessions Court the police version of slapping the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on them.

Citing the gravity of the offence mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR), prosecutor K.N. Jayakumar argued in the court that the suspects -- Alan Suhaib, 20, and Thaha Fazal, 24 -- were activists of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Police charges

The police had got incriminating evidence to prove their involvement with the proscribed outfit, he said, adding the police had also got evidence about the duo attending meetings of the Maoist organisation and they were in possession of pamphlets and books relating to Maoist ideology and maintained secret codes to read messages about their operational activities.

On Monday, the prosecutor had sought time for verifying the facts about the youths’ involvement with Maoists and the wavering attitude of the government on invoking the UAPA on them.

M.K. Dinesh, who appeared for the accused, pleaded that the youths were not involved in any extremist activities and foisting UAPA charges on them was unjustified. Besides, referring to a case in connection with the illegal detention of a youth, Shyam Balakrishnan, and raid on his house without warrant in Wayanad three years ago, counsel for the duo said the Kerala High Court had already said that being a Maoist was not a crime. (However, the Supreme Court had stayed the Kerala High Court judgment). Considering their age and social status as students, both should be granted bail, he argued.

After hearing the arguments, Sessions Court judge M.R. Anitha posted the bail application of the accused for giving a verdict on Wednesday.

BJYM plea

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha State president K.P. Prakash Babu demanded that the government appoint a special prosecutor to handle the case.

Meanwhile, the police said Alan and Thaha, students of law and journalism at Kannur University, had been under surveillance for at least five years. A manhunt was launched for the third person who went fugitive after the arrest of the duo last Friday.