Prosecute Customs official, says Secretariat union

Thiruvananthapuram

12 January 2021 01:23 IST

Customs official allegedly harassed protocol officer in custody

The ‘strained’ relationship between the government Secretariat, the nerve centre of State administration, and the Central agencies investigating the UAE consulate-linked gold smuggling case came to the fore on Monday.

The Kerala Secretariat Employees Association (KSEA) has accused the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, of attempting to browbeat at least one senior administration official into implicating the State government in the racket.

The KSEA is aligned closely with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The CPI(M) had earlier termed the Customs probe politically motivated.

KSEA president P. Honey has sought the prosecution of an Assistant Commissioner of Customs, Kochi, for ‘custodial harassment’ of Assistant Protocol Officer M.S. Harikrishnan.

‘Threat of arrest’

In a letter to the Secretary, General Administration Department, Mr. Honey said the officer had summoned Mr. Harikrishnan to the Kochi office on January 5. Customs officials took turns questioning him from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The officer ‘attempted’ to coerce Mr. Harikrishnan into incriminating the government. He ‘threatened’ Mr. Harikrishnan with arrest and remand.

Mr. Honey demanded that the State government prosecute the Customs officer for causing the officer acute distress. If the government heeds the request, it could trigger a legal stand-off between the administration and a Central agency.

A Customs official denied the allegation.

The Customs had earlier sought details of duty exemption certificates granted by the State Protocol Officer to the UAE consulate to import cargo consignments.

It wanted to determine whether the government had granted immunity to the UAE consulate to import freight without Customs examination or assessment via air and seaports in the State during the 2019-21 period.

The protocol section had been at the centre of a stormy political controversy ever since the smuggling case surfaced in July.

A fire in the division in August had prompted the Opposition to accuse the government of arson to erase evidence of official complicity in the racket.