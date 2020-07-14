Proposed Thangassery market to blend the old and the new

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sanctioned ₹2.10 crore for the construction of a modern 705-square metre market at Thangassery, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has said.

Since the site had much historical relevance and heritage value, the market would be designed accordingly, she said on Tuesday.

The market would have an arch similar to the Thangassery arch designed by Britishers, and the landscaping would be done without touching the banyan tree on the premise.

“Renovating the market has been a long-standing demand of the public and people’s representatives. Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) has already prepared a blueprint blending modern and traditional elements,” said the Minister.

The new market would have around 17 fish outlets with stainless steel display boards, retail shops, butcher stalls, and cold storage facilities. Each outlet would have separate sinks, manholes, and drainage systems.

An effluent treatment plant and a processing unit for online fish marketing would also be part of the project. “The construction will start shortly and the market is expected to be operational in eight months,” said the Minister. The market would be renovated as part of a ₹193-crore project to revamp 65 coastal markets across the State, she added.