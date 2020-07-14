Proposed Thangassery market to blend the old and the new

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sanctioned ₹2.10 crore for the construction of a modern 705-square metre market at Thangassery, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has said.
Since the site had much historical relevance and heritage value, the market would be designed accordingly, she said on Tuesday.
The market would have an arch similar to the Thangassery arch designed by Britishers, and the landscaping would be done without touching the banyan tree on the premise.
“Renovating the market has been a long-standing demand of the public and people’s representatives. Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) has already prepared a blueprint blending modern and traditional elements,” said the Minister.
The new market would have around 17 fish outlets with stainless steel display boards, retail shops, butcher stalls, and cold storage facilities. Each outlet would have separate sinks, manholes, and drainage systems.
An effluent treatment plant and a processing unit for online fish marketing would also be part of the project. “The construction will start shortly and the market is expected to be operational in eight months,” said the Minister. The market would be renovated as part of a ₹193-crore project to revamp 65 coastal markets across the State, she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath