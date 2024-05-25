Proposed move to make available liquor in IT parks evokes mixed response

The reported move of the government to allow sale of legal alcohol in specially designated areas in IT parks seems to have evoked mixed response among techies.

Progressive Techies, a collective of IT employees, has welcomed the move, which, it felt, entailed multiple benefits for the growth of the IT industry in the State.

“Bengaluru became an IT hub not just because of its infrastructure but also because of facilities like pubs for techies to chill out after duty hours. The proposed move will similarly attract techies to come and work in our IT destinations,” said Aneesh Panthalani, president, Progressive Techies.

Companies at IT parks have multinational companies as their clients. At present, during client visits, company officials have to take their clients elsewhere to have a couple of drinks. Besides, it may influence the decision of new companies, which favourably consider it (availability of liquor in the parks) as a potential avenue for the entertainment of their employees, Mr. Panthalani said.

However, Kochi Can’t Breath, an Infopark Kochi-based collective formed during the Brahmapuram fire, said offering liquor in IT parks should be considered only after addressing the basic infrastructure requirements and safety concerns, especially of women employees.

“There are no street lights on many stretches outside the park raising safety concerns for women returning home after 7 p.m. Sale of liquor on the park premises also poses security threat to women, not to mention the scourge of drunk driving,” Hariram M.V., founder of the collective, told the media outside the Infopark campus on Friday.

“Infopark was flooded in a single spell of heavy showers earlier this week drawing attention to the need for a better drainage system. There is also the possibility of youngsters straight out of campuses recruited by companies for well-paid jobs splurging money on liquor without being aware of the hazards involved. We are not against the proposal, but it should be the last priority after addressing other issues,” Mr. Hariram said.

