Proposed delimitation of wards could change TC and ward numbers

The delimitation of wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation would entail major changes in ward numbers and TC numbers across various wards. It would also throw up the possibility of residents in these wards having to update their official documents with the new numbers. The new ward numbers will be finalised only after the complaints and suggestions for the draft notification published earlier this week are considered.

As eight of the existing wards have been scrapped and nine new ones created in the draft notification, the boundaries of many of the wards are also set to change. The major changes in ward and TC numbers are expected to be in PTP Nagar, Kuriyathi, Sreevaraham, Mulloor, Manikkavilakom, Shanghumughom, Perunthanni and Beemapally East, which will cease to exist and in the newly created wards of Kizhakkumbhaagam, Karyavattom, Kariyam, Chenkottukonam, Alathara, Kuzhivila, Gowreeshapattom, Ramapuram and Karumam.

Ten years ago, the civic body had revised the TC numbers across all wards in a major exercise carried out after about 25 years. Typically, it takes a massive effort on the ground requiring the deployment of a number of officials for surveys.

The division of wards was done keeping an average of 4,100 houses, with 10% tolerance on either side, in each ward. Currently, the population distribution between the wards is hugely uneven. The Delimitation commission will accept complaints and objections regarding the ward delimitation proposals till December 3.