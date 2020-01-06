Proposals galore at CM’s conclave

Gender equality, environmental issues, water conservation, waste disposal, modern farming methods and disaster management were some of the key issues that were discussed at the Chief Minister’s Student Leaders’ Conclave at Farook College, near here, on Monday.

Students from Calicut University, Kannur University, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University, Kerala Agricultural University, Kerala Kalamandalam, and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University were present at the interactive event with functionaries of students unions in colleges and universities. There were a couple of aurally challenged students among the participants.

When student leaders urged the Chief Minister to ensure timely conduct of their examinations, Mr. Vijayan said that steps had already been taken for the purpose.

Drug-free campuses

While some others sought the government’s help to rid campuses of drug addiction, the Chief Minister said students’ unions and parent teachers’ association too need to chip in. A few of them sought measures to remove superstitious beliefs from the minds of students.

A few others sought gender equality on campuses. They envisioned a time when transgender people are elected to students’ unions.

A majority of those who spoke at the event highlighted the need for adopting proper waste management practices in the State. Mr. Vijayan said that lessons on waste segregation should be taught from an early age itself at home.

Disaster response

When students expressed their willingness to be part of disaster management, the Chief Minister said that they would be given the opportunity to join the people’s disaster response force to be set up by the government.

Anyone aged above 18 can join the force and the members will be trained by expert teams. Those who are already part of the National Cadet Corps and National Service Schemes can join the force, Mr. Vijayan said.

Responding to another suggestion, the Chief Minister said that modern farming methods would be encouraged to remove the misconception that agriculture is non-profitable. The government was giving priority to recharging groundwater and cleaning of water sources.