Proposals for senior citizens’ welfare to be submitted in Assembly: MLA

April 26, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

MLA K.P. Mohanan, Chairman of the Legislative Committee on Welfare of Senior Citizens, said that proposals will be submitted before the Legislative Assembly Committee to ease technical hurdles in getting the rights and benefits of senior citizens.

The committee said that it will recommend home-based welfare pension mustering for those above 80 years of age.

MLAs Ramachandran Kadanapally, K.P. Kunhammed Kutty, Job Michael, and Vazhoor Soman also participated in the sitting held at the Collectorate Conference Hall on Wednesday.

The committee received about twelve petitions and suggestions.

P.M. Dhanish, Deputy Director of local government department, informed that time has been given for welfare pension mustering till June 30 and it will be conducted by going to the homes of inpatients.

Deputy District Medical Officer M.P. Jeeja informed that palliative medicines are being provided through hospitals in all panchayats of the district. The representatives from Kannur Government Ayurveda Medical College, district social justice department, district panchayat, and the police presented the initiatives and works carried out for the welfare of senior citizens. .

Kerala Senior Citizen Forum General Secretary P. Kumaran, C.V. Kunhikannan (Senior Citizen Welfare Association), T.V. Raghavan (Senior Citizen Service Council), Senior Journalist Union district secretary Ranjith Babu, and Father Sunny raised the complaints.

Then the committee visited Kannur District Hospital and expressed satisfaction with the facilities implemented for older people.

