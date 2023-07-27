Proposal to temporarily stop fishers from using Muthalapozhi fisheries harbour channel

July 27, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Fisheries department is considering a proposal to temporarily stop fishers from using the channel leading from the Muthalapozhi fisheries harbour to the sea in view of the recurring accidents. No decision has been finalised on the proposal, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian’s office said. After the July 10 accident which claimed the lives of four fishermen, at least two more accidents had occurred in the area, although no loss of life was reported. According to the Minister’s office, a decision will be finalised only after discussions with the fishers in the region.