Proposal to set up heritage centre in all districts: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan leaves the Assembly after delivering the policy adress at the Budget session of the Kerala Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram, on February 18. CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker MB Rajesh and Minister Radhakrishnan look on. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S

February 18, 2022 15:11 IST

The State government will bring in a legislation to regulate the management, administration and preservation of public records in the State. This was announced by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his policy address in the State Assembly on Friday. "The government proposes to enact a new Act for this purpose," he said. Also Read Govt hopes to get early approval for SilverLine rail corridor, says Governor; Smart enforcement to complement Safe Keral This apart, he said that the government also proposed to decentralise conservation of archival records by commencing District Heritage Centres at the sites proposed by the District Administrations. Under the aegis of the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Governor said that the government proposed to implement a cultural circuit for tourists visiting various cultural and heritage centres of the State. Besides, setting up a cultural heritage village to showcase the traditions of Kerala. Further, four other special initiatives in this regard, he said.