Proposal to fix animal bridges in Munnar roads remains on paper

June 02, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

Even with increasing cases of vehicles hitting animals along the Gap Road stretch in Munnar, a project to construct ‘animal bridges’ and underpasses along the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway 85 in Munnar remains on paper. According to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials, it paid ₹6.96 crore to the State Forest department last year, but the works have not begun yet.

According to the officials, as per the project, an underpass for elephants at three locations on NH-85 and ramps for elephants on the highway, hume pipes, and an overbridge for animals along the Gap Road was to be constructed. For this, an amount of ₹5.6 crore was allocated. In addition, ₹1.36 crore was allocated for short-term mitigation measures and monitoring of human-elephant conflict along the highway.

The measures include strengthening of the rapid response team (RRT) with infrastructures and required vehicles apart from development of an SMS-based alert system. The total fund allotment also included the cost of installation of solar fencing, sign boards and street lights, engagement of watchers/trackers for monitoring elephant movement and so on.

NHAI assistant executive engineer Rex Felix told The Hindu that the total amount paid to the Forest department includes ₹2.9 crore for the construction of the animal bridges to ensure smooth movement of animals, including the Nilgiri tahr. “If the Forest department cannot construct the animal bridges, the NHAI is ready to construct them. The NHAI has already constructed such bridges at several location across the country,” said Mr. Felix.

However, high range circle chief conservator of forests (CCF) Arun R.S. said the NHAI is responsible for the construction of animal bridges. “Construction of the animal bridges is the first condition of the agreement. Though the Forest department has communicated to the NHAI regarding the constructions, the works on the national highway is not yet completed,” he said.

According to Forest department officials, animals, including wild elephants and the Nilgiri tahr, regularly move along the Poopara-Munnar stretch of the national highway. Last week, a four-wheeler accidentally hit a wild tusker, locally known as Chakkakompan, at Choondal, near Poopara, on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway. The tusker was standing on the road when the car hit the pachyderm. However, Forest department officials said the tusker did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

