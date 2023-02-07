ADVERTISEMENT

Proposal for additional teacher posts to be presented before govt. by month-end: Sivankutty

February 07, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The recommendation for creating additional posts in State schools as part of staff fixation will likely be presented for government consideration by the end of the month, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

At a press meet here on Tuesday, the Minister said the Director of General Education had submitted the proposals to the General Education department after high-level verification by the end of January. These will be perused and submitted to the government by February-end. The approval of the Finance department was necessary.

If the number of students had increased, additional posts would be sanctioned.

The delay was on account of multiple visits to some schools for the verification. A tentative number of 6,000 additional posts had been proposed, but only after the process was completed could the number be finalised.

The matter of funds for appointing teachers was not an issue as the government was already paying salary for temporary appointments to various posts, he pointed out.

The government was considering implementing the recommendations of the second part of the Khader committee report from the next academic year, Mr. Sivankutty said.

