Property taxes in Kerala to go up from April 1

March 22, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Property taxes in Kerala are set to increase from April 1 this year, with the State government going in for a staggered hike in taxes by 5% each year for the next five years.

The previous revision in property taxes in grama panchayat areas was in April 2013, and in urban local bodies in April 2016. The revisions, which were supposed to happen in 2018 and 2021 respectively, were postponed due to the floods and the COVID-19 outbreak.

To hike own revenues

As per the orders issued by the Local Self-Government department on Wednesday, revision in property taxes are required to shore up the own revenues of local bodies. The Kerala Municipal Act 1994 and the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act 1994 stipulate a 25% increase whenever property tax revisions are carried out. The government has decided to stagger this increase over five years. The service charges which are collected along with the property tax will also increase proportionately.

ADVERTISEMENT

No tax up to 60 sq m

Those who are staying in houses up to 60 square metres in area are exempted from paying property taxes. The local bodies can levy a fine of ₹1,000 or the tax as per the latest rates, whichever is higher, in case an owner fails to inform the local body within 30 days about additions to the existing structure or change in the usage pattern of the building, after the calculation of taxes. Building owners who have made such changes, and have not yet informed their respective local body have been given time till May 15 this year to do so without paying any fine.

The local bodies are required to form teams for field surveys to collect information regarding all buildings in their area and update the same in the Sanchaya software, and calculate the revised taxes as per the new rates. The surveys are to be completed by June 30 this year. The geo coordinates of the buildings too will be marked. A mobile app of the Sanchaya software will also be made available soon. Local body officials will verify the information regarding 10% of the households to find out if there are any discrepancies.

The local bodies can also levy service charges on buildings owned by the Union government, for which property taxes are not applicable.