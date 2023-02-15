Property tax hike on the cards

February 15, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has hinted at a hike in property taxes before the beginning of the next financial year, as part of measures to increase the revenues of local bodies on their own.

Replying to reporters’ queries at a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Rajesh said that the Finance Commission had recommended that the property taxes be increased by 35% every five years.

However, the government will be implementing the tax revisions in a phased manner annually, without passing on a heavy burden to the public.

He said that the State Government had set aside 27.19% of its plan funds for local bodies this year. But, the local bodies cannot function effectively by depending just on this plan fund share.

The own fund collection has to be increased. In considering the national average of own fund collection, the local bodies in the state have much room for improvement. A permanent complaint redressal mechanism will be set up at the sub-district, district and State-level.

Mr. Rajesh said that a rating system will be brought in to assess the performance of local bodies. Efforts are on to shift all the services online, which will help curb corruption.