Property of drug peddlers to be attached

Action in the wake of rising incidents of synthetic drug smuggling

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 20, 2022 21:29 IST

The Kozhikode City police have recommended attachment of property owned by three drug peddlers who had been arrested in connection with the alleged smuggling of synthetic drugs. A report was submitted to the government subsequent to the finding that the property was raised through illegal trade.

Officials at the Narcotic Cell said they would proceed with stringent action in the wake of the rise in smuggling of ecstasy drugs. The ongoing drive against drug abuse will also focus on impounding vehicles used for the illicit trade, they added.

A senior official of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) said the total seizure of MDMA alone in the last six months in Kozhikode was 600 grams. This was apart from the seizure of other smuggled narcotic stuffs like ganja, hash oil, ecstasy pills, and LSD stamps, he added.

“In one of the recent incidents, a drug peddler associated with a bigger gang was found trading in narcotics worth ₹1.5 lakh a day. He was even found using various instant messaging apps for discreet communication and location sharing,” said a civil police officer who assisted the probe. He also said there were deliberate attempts on the part of the suspect to evade bank transfers and continue with the traditional cash deals to avoid evidence.

