Proper probe not conducted into ADM’s death, alleges Sudhakaran

Updated - October 29, 2024 06:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has alleged that a thorough investigation has not been conducted into the death of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K. Naveen Babu.

Addressing the media at Mukkom in Kozhikode district on Tuesday (October 29), Mr. Sudhakaran claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] were trying to protect P.P. Divya, former Kannur district panchayat president, in the case. Mr Sudhakaran stated that he did not believe that the police investigation would be conducted fairly, as a group within the Chief Minister’s office was controlling the inquiry team. Welcoming the Thalassery Sessions Court order denying bail to Ms. Divya, he said that the government was forced to act against her in view of the adverse verdict.

