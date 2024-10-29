GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Proper probe not conducted into ADM’s death, alleges Sudhakaran

Updated - October 29, 2024 06:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has alleged that a thorough investigation has not been conducted into the death of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K. Naveen Babu.

Addressing the media at Mukkom in Kozhikode district on Tuesday (October 29), Mr. Sudhakaran claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] were trying to protect P.P. Divya, former Kannur district panchayat president, in the case. Mr Sudhakaran stated that he did not believe that the police investigation would be conducted fairly, as a group within the Chief Minister’s office was controlling the inquiry team. Welcoming the Thalassery Sessions Court order denying bail to Ms. Divya, he said that the government was forced to act against her in view of the adverse verdict.

Published - October 29, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.