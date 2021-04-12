Proof for presence of four at Chekkiyad

Body of an accused in Mansoor murder found there

The police team investigating the mysterious death of Ratheesh Kooloth, one of the suspects in the Mansoor murder case, has secured scientific evidence confirming the presence of some of the co-accused in the murder case a few hours before his death at Chekkiyad in the Valayam police station limit.

Based on call data record analysis, there were reportedly four persons at Chekkiyad where Ratheesh’s body was found hanging from a tree last Friday. The police suspect all the four to have played a key role in both the incidents.

A detailed investigation was launched in the wake of the post-mortem examination report that indicated the possibility of murder. There were also indications that the youth had suffered serious internal injuries before his death. Police sources said they would check whether the death occurred due to strangulation.

Based on the new evidence, the police also intensified their search in village areas for the four persons.