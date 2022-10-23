Promptly report electrical mishaps, KSEB tells field offices

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 23, 2022 00:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has directed its field offices to promptly report electrical accidents linked to its installations so that delays can be avoided in settling compensation claims.

Adequate measures are to be taken so that eligible claims can be settled within three months.

The KSEB management has issued a circular asking field officers to submit the first report on all fatal and non-fatal accidents involving KSEB employees, contract staff, general public and cattle within 24 hours of the incident to the Chief Personnel Officer, KSEB.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The matter should also be reported to the police. Field offices should submit the documents needed for ascertaining eligibility for ex gratia/compensation claims within one month.

All eligible claims are to be settled within three months.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Although detailed instructions in this regard were given in 2003, field offices were not adhering to them, causing ''inordinate delay'' in settlement of the claims. The power utility also faced financial loss by way of interest accruing on delayed claim settlements, the management noted.

Between 2011 and 2021, electrical accidents have claimed the lives of 137 KSEB employees, 160 contract staff and 1,597 members of the public, according to State Assembly documents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app