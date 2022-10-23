Promptly report electrical mishaps, KSEB tells field offices

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has directed its field offices to promptly report electrical accidents linked to its installations so that delays can be avoided in settling compensation claims.

Adequate measures are to be taken so that eligible claims can be settled within three months.

The KSEB management has issued a circular asking field officers to submit the first report on all fatal and non-fatal accidents involving KSEB employees, contract staff, general public and cattle within 24 hours of the incident to the Chief Personnel Officer, KSEB.

The matter should also be reported to the police. Field offices should submit the documents needed for ascertaining eligibility for ex gratia/compensation claims within one month.

All eligible claims are to be settled within three months.

Although detailed instructions in this regard were given in 2003, field offices were not adhering to them, causing ''inordinate delay'' in settlement of the claims. The power utility also faced financial loss by way of interest accruing on delayed claim settlements, the management noted.

Between 2011 and 2021, electrical accidents have claimed the lives of 137 KSEB employees, 160 contract staff and 1,597 members of the public, according to State Assembly documents.