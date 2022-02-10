Promotion of superstition endangering science: CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 February 2022 18:16 IST

Inaugurating Kerala Science Congress, he calls for propagation of true scientific temper

The promotion of superstition and pseudoscience by those in power and the appointment of the proponents of pseudoscience at the helm of scientific establishments are endangering the pursuit of science, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

Inaugurating the 34th Kerala Science Congress (KSC) organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), the Chief Minister called for resistance to such trends, urging the scientific community to help popularise science among the people.

Advertising

Advertising

While in the past science, spirituality and religion flourished in their separate realms, today all-out efforts are being made to yoke science to religion. Fictitious tales are being painted as scientific truths and the proponents of pseudoscience are favoured over genuine scientists to head scientific institutions, thereby imperilling science.

Superstition continues to be prevalent in the grassroot strata of Indian society. At the same time, people at the top are competing among themselves to promote superstition, Mr. Vijayan said. They encourage the banging of pots and pans to drive away the COVID-19 pandemic and point to the image of Ganapati as proof that plastic surgery existed in ancient India, he said.

‘Dispelling darkness’

Only through the propagation of true scientific temper can ''this darkness'' be dispelled, he said, adding that 'Science Dasakam' penned by Sahodaran Ayyappan, which extolls the virtues of the scientific outlook, has gained in relevance today.

The COVID-19 experience has demonstrated how science and technology can save humanity during a crisis, Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation &Technology, said. Investment in science, technology and innovation is essential for economic development and social progress as knowledge economies rely heavily on intellectual expertise, scientific discoveries and applied research, KSCSTE executive vice president K. P. Sudheer said.

Awards presented

The Chief Minister presented the Dr. S. Vasudev Award 2021 to M. K. Ravi Varma, professor, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology - Calicut. He also presented the Science Literature Awards.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, and M.C. Dathan, mentor (Science), Government of Kerala, also spoke. The focal theme of the three-day 34th KSC is 'Science, Technology & Innovation for Transition to a Knowledge Economy.' The Children's Science Congress will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.