Promotion for ten judicial officers in the State

Ten Sub-Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates (CJM) have been promoted as District and Sessions Judges in the State. Those who have been appointed as District and Sessions Judges are Saleena V.G. Nair, secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ernakulam; T. P. Anil, CJM, Palakkad; V. Satheeshkumar, Deputy Registrar, Kerala Lok Ayukta, Thiruvananthapuram; T. P. Prabhash Lal, CJM, Thiruvananthapuram; Titty George, secretary, DLSA, Kottayam; K. P. Anilkumar, CJM, Manjeri; K.N. Harikumar, CJM, Pathanamthitta; P. P. Priya Chand, CJM, Ernakulam; M. Thushar, secretary, DLSA, Palakkad; and M.P. Shibu, Principal Sub Judge, Ernakulam.