Promoting reading and riding through a travel library on cycles

February 20, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Travel libraries are no novel concept. But a library of travel books and magazines exclusively for cycle riders may be. Excitement was palpable on the faces of dozens of members of Alathur Cycle Riders when they launched a unique travel library here on Sunday.

Unlike other libraries, the Alathur Travel Library does not have a repository of books. Instead, each rider functions as a library. They hold the books and magazines and share them during their daily rides.

Palakkad Town-based Fort Pedallers with a 300-strong membership has joined hands with Alathur Cycle Riders which has 160 members. “We are experimenting with this concept. The number of riders is increasing gradually, so are the popularity and the initiative’s social significance,” says Ramshad B., Bicycle Mayor of Palakkad and founder of Alathur Cycle Riders.

Mr. Ramshad says the travel library was introduced with the objective of not only recapturing the habit of reading among the youth, but also promoting reading and riding. “Our initial focus will be on travel books and magazines as well as on those who love to travel. We will expand once this experiment proves to be a success,” he says.

Mr. Ramshad says the group will shift to general books only in the next phase. “The concept appears to be good enough to trigger a taste for reading among the youth,” he says.

The travel library aims at creating a unique community of riders who will take their books and magazines to others, especially those consumed by wanderlust. The members also call themselves a ‘cycle library’.

Mr. Ramshad says the collective will review the project every two months. And changes will be made if required. “Most of our members are below 20 years. Therefore, an idea such as a cycle library can make a far-reaching impact,” he adds.

Book donations

Several philanthropists and bibliophiles have offered to donate books. Being the Bicycle Mayor of Palakkad, Mr. Ramshad can seek help from other cycle groups in the country. “We do not have to confine this library to Palakkad. We can expand to other places using our network,” he says with confidence.

Mr. Ramshad says that in the second phase, they plan to reach out to school campuses with rider clubs. “We received a good response from the campuses when we had introduced rider clubs in a few schools before COVID-19. We will revive them and offer the travel library facility to the students,” he says.

Most members of the Alathur Cycle Riders and Fort Pedallers are daily riders. Riding between 15 km and 50 km a day, they can make the best of their time by circulating books during their daily rides.

Radhakrishnan, president of Nalla Jeevana Prasthanam, launched the travel library logo along with Mr. Ramshad. Krishnakumar, owner of Bodhi Yoga Centre, inaugurated the library.