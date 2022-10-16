Promoted head teachers in primary schools yet to get statutory benefits

ADVERTISEMENT

A large number of head teachers in aided and government primary schools in the State, who were promoted to the posts last year, have not been getting the statutory benefits they deserve because of a three-year-old legal battle.

According to sources, clearing of department-level tests is mandatory for becoming head teachers in primary schools as per Rule 18 (1) of the Kerala Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011. The State government issued an order on this in 2018.

Functionaries of the Kerala Test Qualified Primary Teachers’ Union claimed that the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) and the Kerala High Court too endorsed the rule. They, however, alleged that the insistence of both ruling and Opposition-backed teachers’ unions on promotion of teachers solely based on seniority had led to the legal battle in subsequent months.

K.N. Anand, president of the union, said that though the government brought in an amendment to the rules in January 2021 to allow those aged above 50 to be promoted without clearing the test, it was challenged in court and stayed by the KAT.

In November 2021, a number of teachers were temporarily promoted as head teachers based only on the seniority criterion, with a condition that they would not get any benefits or rights. Mr. Anand claimed that though a majority of those who were appointed in this manner had cleared the department-level test, they were being denied their rights. Some of these teachers retired too with their pay scale not being upgraded.

Head teachers in primary schools pointed out that they were under immense stress because of the lack of proper funds for the noon meal scheme, complex official procedures, and the absence of statutory benefits. They urged the government to take steps to put an end to their plight. Mr. Anand said that the KAT was expected to issue its verdict on the case soon.