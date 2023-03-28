Promote the idea of reusing waste, Minister tells teachers, students

March 28, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Students and teachers with a scientific bent of mind should take the initiative to promote the idea of reusing waste, Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Kerala Agricultural University’s material collection facility at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, here on Tuesday.

The Minister said the concept of ‘Waste to wealth’ was gaining traction and reusing and recycling of waste was being implemented around the world.

Mr. Rajesh gave away awards to winners of a contest in making videos on waste management and a quiz conducted by the National Service Scheme.

Segregated collection

The material collection facilities are coming up as a permanent solution to the issue of non-biodegradable solid waste management in agricultural colleges. Clean Kerala Company Ltd., under the Local Self-government department, is constructing the buildings for the facilities. In the first phase, the material collection facilities have been constructed at the colleges in Vellayani, Vellanikkara, and Padannakkad. Paper, plastic, and e-waste will be segregated at source and taken to the material collection facility and collected by Clean Kerala.

Kalliyoor grama panchayat president K.K. Chandu Krishna presided over the function.