Promote composite culture: IHC

The 80th Indian History Congress (IHC) has called upon political and administrative authorities to pursue the constitutional duty of promoting composite culture, which is vital to promoting the territorial unity of India.

A resolution passed by the IHC executive committee here on Monday said politicians should refrain from making inaccurate statements to turn mythology into history or promote rewriting of history to arouse divisive statements, pointing to the constant refrain to change school syllabi.

Issue of concern

The committee expressed concern at the maintenance of monuments such as the Red Fort, now being auctioned out to private agencies.

The resolution called for an impartial review of the arrangement by the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology or any other recognised body of experts.

The panel observed that the national education policy had many alarming features needing serious critique.

It raised concern over the policy document that called for infusing a heavy dose of Sanskrit in all levels of education, while defining contemporary knowledge and pedagogy that proposes this knowledge as static.

The committee expressed concern at the adverse condition for research in Jammu and Kashmir, owing to the shutdown of the Internet and libraries and non-functioning of education institutions.